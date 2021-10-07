Community comes together to help Lexington nonprofit burglarized ahead of fundraiser

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A burglary at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass set the nonprofit back for their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Someone broke into their office and took items for the 10 for 10 silent auction fundraiser. Thousands of dollars worth of bottles of alcohol and electronics were stolen.

Board members called on the community for help and they said they received an overwhelming response. People dropped off donations and donated money.

Kentucky-born singer Chris Stapleton also chipped in, donating an autographed bourbon bottle.

Hilary Angelucci, the nonprofit’s board chair, said ahe heard about the break in, and is donating money to make up for the lost office items, too.

“A couple weeks ago we heard from the manager they were going to do that, and then they stepped up and continued to step up after that, comitting to donate that bottle of bourbon so it was really special,” Angelucci said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters 10 for 10 fundraiser starts this unday.

We’re told police are still investigating the burglary.

