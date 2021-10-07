Advertisement

Franklin Co. Humane Society getting new multimillion-dollar building

By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s official. After years of flooding, the Franklin County Humane Society is getting a new, multimillion-dollar building.

They’ll break ground on the space off the East-West connector this Sunday, but they still have a few million dollars they need to raise before construction is completed next year.

Since its opening in the 1960s, the humane society has had a lot of trouble keeping the place dry.

“It’s been through six building floods. It also has issues during heavy rains because the ground water will just puddle right in front of the building, so I don’t know how many times that’s happened,” said Sam Marcus, Franklin County Humane Society’s board president.

It’s flooded enough times to warrant a new shelter building, especially since the building was damaged during the March flooding.

“It just added to our determination to get out of there,” Marcus said.

Marcus said they’ve been toying with the idea to build a new shelter for years. Then in 2013, a donor left a $300,000 donation in her passing. Igniting the drive to raise more, in just the past year alone, they’ve been able to raise $1.6 million.

“Kentucky is ranked one of the lowest in the country in terms of animal welfare and we want to offer some hope that something can be done about that. So this facility is not extravagant and it’s not too big,” Marcus said.

At 10,000 square feet sitting on a few acres, it will be one of the largest in the state, which means it’s also expensive. Planning a grand opening for December of next year, the shelter still has a good bit of money to raise in a short period of time.

“We’re looking at that as our Christmas gift,” Marcus said.

Maybe even a Christmas miracle to raise the rest of the $5.6 million the entire project is estimated to cost.

A donor has started a $200,000 challenge match. The deadline for the challenge is this Sunday. You can find more information by clicking here.

