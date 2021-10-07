Franklin County’s Kaden Moorman is the WKYT Athlete of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Through Franklin County’s first seven games this season, junior running back Kaden Moorman has racked up 777 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns, along with a pair of kickoff returns for scores. He’s a mix of speed and strength.

“I feel like I’m a mix between Ezekiel Elliot and Saquan Barkley,” said Moorman. “I feel like I’m in the middle between the two because I’m a power back, and I’m also elusive.”

The three-star tailback is well on his way to reaching his season goals of 1,000 yards and 17 touchdowns. On Friday night, in a win over North Oldham, Moorman rushed for 121 yards and three scores.

“The line was making perfect holes, and I saw the holes, and I would just take them,” said Moorman.

Moorman will announce his college decision on Friday. His offers include Kentucky, Wisconsin, and Toledo.

“This recruiting process has been great,” said Moorman. “Since I was a little kid, this is my dream, and my dreams are finally coming true, so it’s surreal.”

“He’s continued to work on some things that we’ve identified,” said Franklin County head coach Eddie James. “We want to help set him up as he tries to transition to be a college football player. He just keeps working at that, and we’re proud of him for doing that. It doesn’t hurt to have his talent on Friday night either.”

And Moorman would agree with his head coach that his best game is still ahead of him.

“This season has been like a breakout season for me, but I still feel like I haven’t had my best game yet, and when that best game comes, everyone is going to know that.”

