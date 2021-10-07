Gov. Beshear reports 2,625 new COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,625 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 708,236 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 8.67% positivity rate.

Of Thursday’s new cases, 643 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 50 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 9,022.

As of Thursday, 1,578 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 472 are in the ICU, and 313 are on ventilators.

