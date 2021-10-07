Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wet weather continues

Showers & storms continue
Showers & storms continue(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of showers & storms will continue through the day.

An area of low pressure will continue to spin and bring showers to the region. These showers have the potential to bring locally heavy rain at times. All of our showers & storms will be mainly on the scattered side.

Most of the rain will exit the area by Friday. Some lingering showers will hold steady in eastern portions of Kentucky. Expect plenty of dry time thrown into the middle of all of these.

The weekend looks much better with sunshine and milder temperatures.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
It began around 11:30 Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Spangler Dr....
Suspect falls through attic trying to escape during Lexington standoff
While fall brings in nicer weather and cooler temperatures, it also means the start of more...
Tips from UK extension entomologist on keeping stink bugs out of your home
Ashley Bridges
Community grieves young Morgantown mother who died of COVID-19
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt

Latest News

MAP
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms On The Increase
A wetter pattern resumes across Kentucky
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Wet weather returns
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wetter days are here
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds Of Storms Kick In