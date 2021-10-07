Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wet weather continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of showers & storms will continue through the day.

An area of low pressure will continue to spin and bring showers to the region. These showers have the potential to bring locally heavy rain at times. All of our showers & storms will be mainly on the scattered side.

Most of the rain will exit the area by Friday. Some lingering showers will hold steady in eastern portions of Kentucky. Expect plenty of dry time thrown into the middle of all of these.

The weekend looks much better with sunshine and milder temperatures.



