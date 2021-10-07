Advertisement

Man accused of shooting at people in a Shepherdsville park

Amit Raj Anthony, 41, of Shepherdsville, is charged with one count of assault and seven counts...
Amit Raj Anthony, 41, of Shepherdsville, is charged with one count of assault and seven counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly shooting at seven people in a Shepherdsville, Ky. park.(Source: Bullitt County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun at people in a park.

Around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, Shepherdsville police detectives were called to Frank E. Simon Park about a man who was shooting at people. Police say the victims were five adults and two children under one year old.

One person was wounded in the side by shrapnel after a round hit the concrete pavement.

Tha victims were able to identify Amit Raj Anthony, 41, of Shepherdsville, as the suspect.

Anthony was arrested at his home around 11 p.m. and booked into the Bullitt County Detention Center. He is charged with one count of assault and seven counts of wanton endangerment.

