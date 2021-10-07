UK basketball player gives away Big Blue Madness tickets in his hometown

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Basketball player Brennan Canada gave out tickets in Winchester Wednesday night for Big Blue Madness.

Canada played high school basketball at George Rogers Clark and said he was excited for the chance to give away tickets in his hometown.

He said he wanted to make sure that as many fans as possible were able to attend Madness.

“It feels really good, especially when you can give back to your community. I went to high school in Winchester and just like I said, reaching out to the state and making sure our fans can come and be involved,” Canada said.

And even though he was the one giving away free tickets, Canada wanted to make sure to say thank you to all the fans who came out.

