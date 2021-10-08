Ally Blake’s Forecast | Lingering Showers Ahead of a Nice Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning! It is a foggy start for most across the Commonwealth with temps right around 60 degrees.

Some folks are seeing some showers out in far southern and eastern Kentucky, while near Lexington we are dry. Throughout the day we should see some sunshine before clouds increase. This will give us a chance for some scattered shower and storm activity later on. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. The good news is the weekend brings in much drier and warmer weather. Not too bad for opening day at Keeneland.

Finally, that pesky slow-moving low makes it out of our area by Saturday. We will wake up to temps close to 60 degrees with foggy skies. Into the day temps will rise into the upper 70s and it will feel a tad muggier. A mix of sun and clouds into the day, but for the most part, we should all stay dry. There is a very slim shot early on for a shower. Tomorrow UK does take on LSU at Kroger field. Kickoff is at 7:30, and with mostly clear skies and temps in the upper 60s and low 70s, I know we can pull off the win. By Sunday, things look to completely dry out and temps get up to 80 degrees. this is well above where we should be for this time of year. Mostly sunny skies will prevail.

Temps into the workweek stay warm around the upper 70s. There is a chance for a weak cold front to move through Monday into Tuesday and that could increase rain chances a bit. Wednesday stays dry before a stronger front arrives into the second half of the week.

I hope you all have a great day:)

