Advertisement

California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say Northern California wildfires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias, although it may take months to fully assess the damage.

Officials say the KNP Complex fire that erupted last month has burned into 15 groves in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

More than 2,000 firefighters are battling the blaze.

The National Forest Service says four people working on the blaze were injured Wednesday when a tree fell on them.

Forest officials say they were airlifted to hospitals with serious injuries but were in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In our Commonwealth Of Kindness series, we are focusing on those random acts of kindness that...
Kentucky man donates car to man in need instead of selling it
UK Basketball player Brennan Canada gave out tickets in Winchester Wednesday night for Big Blue...
UK basketball player gives away Big Blue Madness tickets in his hometown
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
‘Our cases are going down’: Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update
It began around 11:30 Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Spangler Dr....
Suspect falls through attic trying to escape during Lexington standoff
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
Some European countries suspend Moderna shots for those 30 and under

Latest News

Five things parents should know as the FDA process to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to...
COVID-19 Vaccines For Kids: Top 5 Things To Know
Lego unveils 9090-piece Titanic set.
Lego unveils 9,090-piece Titanic set
Lego unveils 9090-piece Titanic set.
Lego unveils 9090-piece Titanic set
In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the "House on Fire" ruins are shown in Mule Canyon, near...
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump