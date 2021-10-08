Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Better weather blows in for the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are wrapping up a wet first full week of October with more in the way of scattered showers and thunderstorms, but this action gets out of the way for the weekend. As we look farther down the weather road, bigger changes are showing up for the second half of the month. Those changes should lead to a much chillier setup.

Let’s focus on what’s out there today. Our slow-moving low continues to lift to the north and weaken, but it’s keeping some low-level moisture in place across the region. This may lead to some scattered showers and storms going up across central and eastern Kentucky.

Outside the scattered stuff will be a mix of sun and clouds and temps in the 75-80 degree range.

There’s still an outside chance for a shower or storm to go up on Saturday, but most of the area looks dry. This dry weather continues into Sunday with upper 70s and low 80s for high temps in the east and middle 80s west.

A weak system makes a run at us by Monday and Tuesday, but this is showing up weaker and weaker as we get closer.

A significant pattern change looks to begin late next week into the following weekend. That’s when a trough rolls in here with more typical fall air.

