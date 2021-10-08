Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Better weather blows in for the weekend

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are wrapping up a wet first full week of October with more in the way of scattered showers and thunderstorms, but this action gets out of the way for the weekend. As we look farther down the weather road, bigger changes are showing up for the second half of the month. Those changes should lead to a much chillier setup.

Let’s focus on what’s out there today. Our slow-moving low continues to lift to the north and weaken, but it’s keeping some low-level moisture in place across the region. This may lead to some scattered showers and storms going up across central and eastern Kentucky.

Outside the scattered stuff will be a mix of sun and clouds and temps in the 75-80 degree range.

There’s still an outside chance for a shower or storm to go up on Saturday, but most of the area looks dry. This dry weather continues into Sunday with upper 70s and low 80s for high temps in the east and middle 80s west.

A weak system makes a run at us by Monday and Tuesday, but this is showing up weaker and weaker as we get closer.

A significant pattern change looks to begin late next week into the following weekend. That’s when a trough rolls in here with more typical fall air.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In our Commonwealth Of Kindness series, we are focusing on those random acts of kindness that...
Kentucky man donates car to man in need instead of selling it
The crash happened Friday morning on Long Lick Pike, between Lloyd Road and Glass Pike.
Four people, including two children, seriously hurt in Scott County crash
UK Basketball player Brennan Canada gave out tickets in Winchester Wednesday night for Big Blue...
UK basketball player gives away Big Blue Madness tickets in his hometown
It began around 11:30 Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Spangler Dr....
Suspect falls through attic trying to escape during Lexington standoff
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
‘Our cases are going down’: Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update

Latest News

Keeneland Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Lingering Showers Ahead of a Nice Weekend
ally all blue
All Blue Weather Preview - LSU
Storms caused high water issues in parts of Central Kentucky, including in Richmond.
Storms cause high water issues across Central Kentucky
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Better weather blows in for the weekend