Former Eastern Kentucky lawyer’s disability clients remain in legal mess

(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Years after one Eastern Kentucky lawyer orchestrated a $600 million fraud, his clients remain entangled in a legal mess.

Eric Conn is in prison for running the largest Social Security scam in U.S. history. He bribed doctors and a judge to get disability payments approved.

The Social Security Administration canceled those benefits without fully considering the medical evidence, and about 230 of his former clients finally got the payments restored in November.

Now, the agency is again demanding proof that they qualified for the cash years ago.

Congressman Hal Rogers says these people are victims of a con job and it’s time for their anxiety to end.

You can see more of our coverage of the Conn case here.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

