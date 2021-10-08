Four people, including two children, seriously hurt in Scott County crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people are hurt after a crash in Scott County.

The crash happened Friday around 8 a.m. on Long Lick Pike, between Lloyd Road and Glass Pike.

The sheriff’s office says two vehicles collided head-on in a curve.

We’re told four people, including two children, were taken to UK Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Deputies tell us there was heavy fog in the area and the roads were slick because of the rain, but, right now, they can’t say if either one contributed to the crash.

The road is closed while authorities investigate.

Avoid the area.

We’ll keep you updated.

