Advertisement

Four people, including two children, seriously hurt in Scott County crash

The crash happened Friday morning on Long Lick Pike, between Lloyd Road and Glass Pike.
The crash happened Friday morning on Long Lick Pike, between Lloyd Road and Glass Pike.
By Jim Stratman and WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people are hurt after a crash in Scott County.

The crash happened Friday around 8 a.m. on Long Lick Pike, between Lloyd Road and Glass Pike.

The sheriff’s office says two vehicles collided head-on in a curve.

We’re told four people, including two children, were taken to UK Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Deputies tell us there was heavy fog in the area and the roads were slick because of the rain, but, right now, they can’t say if either one contributed to the crash.

The road is closed while authorities investigate.

Avoid the area.

We’ll keep you updated.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In our Commonwealth Of Kindness series, we are focusing on those random acts of kindness that...
Kentucky man donates car to man in need instead of selling it
UK Basketball player Brennan Canada gave out tickets in Winchester Wednesday night for Big Blue...
UK basketball player gives away Big Blue Madness tickets in his hometown
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
‘Our cases are going down’: Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update
It began around 11:30 Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Spangler Dr....
Suspect falls through attic trying to escape during Lexington standoff
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
Some European countries suspend Moderna shots for those 30 and under

Latest News

Police say Winchester Mayor Ed Burtner and Clark County Judge-Executive Chris Pace have both...
Winchester, Clark County declare state of emergency after flash flooding
Keeneland Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Lingering Showers Ahead of a Nice Weekend
An RV resort coming to Midway is becoming a hot topic of conversation. The project, called the...
Neighbors concerned about proposed Central Ky. RV park
Storms caused high water issues in parts of Central Kentucky, including in Richmond.
Storms cause high water issues across Central Kentucky