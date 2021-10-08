Advertisement

Franklin County judge rules Kentucky’s school choice law unconstitutional

A Franklin County judge has ruled Kentucky’s school choice law unconstitutional.
A Franklin County judge has ruled Kentucky’s school choice law unconstitutional.(Source: Gray News)
By Victor Puente
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A Franklin County judge has ruled Kentucky’s school choice law unconstitutional.

The law puts money toward a tax credit to let students move to schools, public or private, outside their district. Lawmakers narrowly passed the bill back in March.

Now, they may have to go back to the drawing board to keep this option in the commonwealth. However, some educators argue if this is a good move for Kentucky students.

Earlier this year, Governor Andy Beshear vetoed House Bill 563. Lawmakers overrode that veto to pass it into law.

Now, a Frankin County judge has put the plan on hold.

Public school advocates say Judge Phillip Shepherd was correct in ruling that parts of Kentucky’s school choice program are unconstitutional.

“We, from the very beginning, felt that it was unconstitutional because it was expending essentially tax dollars on private schools and private corporations,” said Eddie Campbell, Kentucky Education Association.

The law created scholaship tax credits that could be used at private schools in some parts of the state.

Judge Phillips ordered state officials to put on hold any plans to create tax credits or education opportunity accounts.

Supporters of the plan argue no money comes directly from the general fund.

It’s 100% false. This is a privately funded program. It’s funded through private donations through businesses and individuals that goes directly to helping students. This does not take one penny away from students,” said Andrew Vandiver, EdChoice Kentucky.

They plan to appeal that decision and say they expect to win in the end.

This is the type of program that’s been upheld across the United States, every state Supreme Court that’s taking this issue up has upheld a similar program,” Vandiver said.

“I think he was very clear in his decision that the Constitution requires the expansion of tax dollars be spent on public works,” Campbell said.

EdChoice said they hoped to have that appeal resolved by next fall, so students could begin using the program.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In our Commonwealth Of Kindness series, we are focusing on those random acts of kindness that...
Kentucky man donates car to man in need instead of selling it
The crash happened Friday morning on Long Lick Pike, between Lloyd Road and Glass Pike.
Woman dead, two children hurt after Scott County crash
UK Basketball player Brennan Canada gave out tickets in Winchester Wednesday night for Big Blue...
UK basketball player gives away Big Blue Madness tickets in his hometown
It began around 11:30 Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Spangler Dr....
Suspect falls through attic trying to escape during Lexington standoff
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
‘Our cases are going down’: Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,145 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths
One Facebook comment told Donna Parker to check the suits she found for any initials or...
Ky. priest paying for Lexington woman to return military uniforms found in dumpster to family
Restaurants and hotels are prepared for what many are calling the biggest weekend in Lexington...
Restaurants, hotels welcome steady stream of visitors to Lexington for busy weekend
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Better weather blows in for the weekend