Franklin County’s Moorman commits to UK

Moorman has led the Flyers in rushing in 2020 and 2021
kaden moorman
kaden moorman(WKYT)
By Brian Milam
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky (WKYT) – Class of 2023 Franklin County running back Kaden Moorman committed to UK Friday afternoon.  The junior choosing Kentucky over Cincinnati, Toledo, Louisville, and Wisconsin.

Moorman can play a variety of positions but excels at running back where he leads the Flyers with 777 yards on 92 carries with 14 touchdowns.  In fact, Moorman has already exceeded his rushing numbers from the 2020 season when he helped Franklin County to the 4A championship game.

In 2020, Moorman split his time at receiver and a running back.  Moorman had 24 catches for 453 yards and four scores last season and on the ground 606 yards with 13 TDs.

