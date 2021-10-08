Gov. Beshear reports 2,145 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,145 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 710,364 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 8.49% positivity rate.

Of Friday’s new cases, 584 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 31 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 9,053.

As of Friday, 1,514 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 466 are in the ICU, and 310 are on ventilators.

