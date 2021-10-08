Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 10/10: Ky. Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass

Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass.

Commissioner Glass returned to his native Kentucky to oversee schools after being a superintendent and education commissioner in other states.

He started his job here just as the pandemic was disrupting everthing including our schools.

The commissioner has helped schools roll with the punches and figure out how to make the best of the situation.

He and the State Board of Education also have some priorities for the upcoming legislative session that starts in January.

Test scores show ‘some’ impact on learning, but did students acqure some skills they wouldn’t with the innovations of the last year and a half?

