London Police asking for help identifying person of interest

London Police looking for person of interest(London Police Department)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department posted on Facebook that they are asking the public to help identify a person of interest.

The search is a result of an incident at Lowes Home Improvement on the 192 Bypass Friday afternoon.

Police say the person is possibly driving a white, late 90s to early 2000s Grand Prix.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the London Police Department at 606-878-7004 or London Laurel Dispatch at 606-878-7000.

