Marvel star plays volleyball with college students in North Carolina

By Ashlea Kosikowski and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – Some college students in North Carolina had a surprise teammate during volleyball practice this week.

According to WECT, actor Simu Liu joined the men’s club volleyball team at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

The Marvel movie star is known for his role in the movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

The club’s president, Bryan Sosa, said his teammates saw a post Liu made about wanting to play volleyball while he is in town.

“I messaged him, and he answered. And from there, we were all super excited to get in the gym to play volleyball with a Hollywood star,” Sosa said.

Marvel's "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu joined the UNCW men's club volleyball team on the court for...
The caption of the team’s post on Instagram thanks Liu for coming to practice and poses the question “Does this mean we are avengers now???”

Liu is in Wilmington working on a new movie called “One True Loves.” The cast and crew are expected to start filming next week.

“One True Loves” is the film adaption of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel of the same name. It also stars Phillip Soo (“Hamilton,” “Over the Moon”) and Luke Bracey (“Little Fires Everywhere,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “The Best of Me”).

Simu Liu, pictured right, is in Wilmington to star in a new film (Source: Bryan Sosa)
