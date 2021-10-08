Advertisement

Neighbors concerned about proposed Central Ky. RV park

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MIDWAY, Ky. (WKYT) - A proposed RV park in Midway has some neighbors asking officials to hit the brakes.

The proposed park’s design would use up 14 acres on South Elkhorn Creek.

Neighbors say they think the size is too much. During an open house Thursday evening, the lead designer said they’ve actually scaled the project down because of those concerns.

“This is not growing Midway,” said the project’s attorney, Hank Graddy. “This is bringing visitors to Midway. The people that come to the spot are visiting.”

Graddy says to him, the park is helping people from across the country meet in Midway.

“This is gonna change the whole character of Midway,” said Attorney Joe Childers. Childers is representing the city’s interest in the matter. “We believe that the city Council should turn this proposal down and let the developers go back to the drawing board if they want to. But right now this is just way out of scale for the city.”

A public forum regarding the park is set for Oct. 14.

City council could vote on the project on Oct. 18.

