Sheriff: Man arrested for threatening woman with sword, starting fires

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office say a man is in custody after deputies say he started fires in her home and threatened her with a sword.

They say 23-year-old Jonathan Rains started fires in her bathroom, kicked a door off its hinges, and stabbed her walls with a knife before threatening her by swinging around a sword.

Rains is charged with arson, criminal mischief, and menacing.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.