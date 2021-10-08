Advertisement

Sheriff: Man arrested for threatening woman with sword, starting fires

(Bell County Sheriff's Office)
(Bell County Sheriff's Office)(Bell County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office say a man is in custody after deputies say he started fires in her home and threatened her with a sword.

They say 23-year-old Jonathan Rains started fires in her bathroom, kicked a door off its hinges, and stabbed her walls with a knife before threatening her by swinging around a sword.

Rains is charged with arson, criminal mischief, and menacing.

