Storms cause high water issues across Central Kentucky

(WKYT) - Multiple counties in Central Kentucky are dealing with high water and water rescues during Thursday night’s storms.

Madison County

Madison County Emergency Management Director Dustin Heiser told WKYT he heard reports of water rescues on Union City Road outside Richmond city limits.

@Kentuckyweather @NWSLouisville Receiving more calls of water rescue at a mobile home at 1364 Union City Rd. In Madison County. — Jason (@firefighter6276) October 8, 2021

When a WKYT crew arrived to Union City Road the scene was clear.

WKYT learned that at least one duplex flooded on Redhouse Road.

A woman on the street told WKYT’s Jeremy Tombs that water got into her garage and about an inch above the frame on her front door.

That same woman said that her carpet was likely ruined.

Clark County

WKYT is also following reports of high water in Clark County on the following streets: Buffalo Trace, Madison Ave., First Street, Buckner Street, and East Lexington Ave.

WKYT has also seen reports of a car stuck in high water on Muddy Creek Road and Cole Road.

WKYT has a crew heading to Winchester to track these reports.

@Kentuckyweather this is nothing compared to what it got to be. (This is Winchester.) pic.twitter.com/5RClQACZv9 — Brandi’s Beats (@BrandiBeats) October 8, 2021

Another spinning storm showing up in Clark County. #kywx pic.twitter.com/TZGFV26ZY3 — Chris Bailey (@Kentuckyweather) October 8, 2021

