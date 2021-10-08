Storms cause high water issues across Central Kentucky
(WKYT) - Multiple counties in Central Kentucky are dealing with high water and water rescues during Thursday night’s storms.
Madison County
Madison County Emergency Management Director Dustin Heiser told WKYT he heard reports of water rescues on Union City Road outside Richmond city limits.
When a WKYT crew arrived to Union City Road the scene was clear.
WKYT learned that at least one duplex flooded on Redhouse Road.
A woman on the street told WKYT’s Jeremy Tombs that water got into her garage and about an inch above the frame on her front door.
That same woman said that her carpet was likely ruined.
Clark County
WKYT is also following reports of high water in Clark County on the following streets: Buffalo Trace, Madison Ave., First Street, Buckner Street, and East Lexington Ave.
WKYT has also seen reports of a car stuck in high water on Muddy Creek Road and Cole Road.
WKYT has a crew heading to Winchester to track these reports.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.