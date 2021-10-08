Thousands of horse racing fans flocking to Keeneland for 2021 Fall Meet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tens of thousands of fans will still be at Keeneland Friday, ready to mingle and watch the races, as the Fall Meet gets underway.

The track is already full of energy. This year’s Fall Meet marks Keeneland’s 85th anniversary.

The stands will be full Friday and Saturday, and so will the horse stalls.

Post time for the first race is at 1 p.m. Friday. Something different to note, Keeneland is limiting capacity. The track will host around 20,000 fans each day of racing.

Remember, buy your tickets online in advance.

Many fans are out-of-towners, including the Ellingtons, who come to Keeneland every year from North Carolina.

“It’s exciting. It’s fun. You can’t wait to see the horses come out,” Cindy Ellington said. “We missed it last year and that was like family time that we missed. It was all the excitement of the race that we misssed. So, this year is special.”

Again, Friday and Saturday of this week are sold out, but there are still tickets available for other dates. You can also tailgate on The Hill on Fridays and Saturday’s. The races will be played on the jumbotron. No ticket is required.

The Fall Meet at Keeneland runs Wednesday through Sunday until October 30, with no races on Monday or Tuesday.

