WATCH LIVE: Today at Keeneland

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s fall in the Bluegrass and that means the excitement for race fans is building as Keeneland will be holding their Fall Meet.

You can get ready for a day of winning wagering by watching Today at Keeneland every race day at 11:30 a.m. on The CW Lexington or right here on wkyt.com:

You’ll get the latest conditions, interviews with trainers and jockeys and tips on how you can pick a winner.

Keeneland’s 2021 Fall Race Meet opens Friday, October 8, and continues through Saturday, October 30. No racing will be held on Mondays or Tuesdays.

