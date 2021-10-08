WATCH LIVE: Today at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s fall in the Bluegrass and that means the excitement for race fans is building as Keeneland will be holding their Fall Meet.

You can get ready for a day of winning wagering by watching Today at Keeneland every race day at 11:30 a.m. on The CW Lexington or right here on wkyt.com:

You’ll get the latest conditions, interviews with trainers and jockeys and tips on how you can pick a winner.

Keeneland’s 2021 Fall Race Meet opens Friday, October 8, and continues through Saturday, October 30. No racing will be held on Mondays or Tuesdays.

