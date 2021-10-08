WATCH LIVE: Today at Keeneland
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s fall in the Bluegrass and that means the excitement for race fans is building as Keeneland will be holding their Fall Meet.
You can get ready for a day of winning wagering by watching Today at Keeneland every race day at 11:30 a.m. on The CW Lexington or right here on wkyt.com:
You’ll get the latest conditions, interviews with trainers and jockeys and tips on how you can pick a winner.
Keeneland’s 2021 Fall Race Meet opens Friday, October 8, and continues through Saturday, October 30. No racing will be held on Mondays or Tuesdays.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.