Adam Burniston’s Forecast | A dry stretch returns before big changes

Clouds in the sky
(Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a great start to the weekend that will continue into Sunday and through much of next week, but some significant changes are coming our way later next week, which will bring a Fall blast along with it.

Get out and enjoy this evening and the night ahead as we have beautiful weather and mild temperatures. Skies will stay mostly clear with a few clouds mixed in, but we’ll keep it on the dry side with light to moderate winds. Temperatures will slowly cool through the 70s this evening before eventually ending up in the 60s late tonight.

By Sunday morning, a bit of patchy fog could be around for areas. Otherwise, temperatures will start the day in the upper-50s and lower-60s with mostly clear skies. A mix of sun and clouds will be with us throughout the day, with dry conditions continuing as well. Highs are expected to reach the upper-70s and lower-80s across the Commonwealth, which will be above average but overall not a bad feeling day.

We keep slightly above average temperatures going through much of next week, with highs staying around the upper-70s and lower-80s. A slight rain chance will move in during the early morning hours on Tuesday; however, that rain is looking scattered at best and won’t last all day. It won’t be until Thursday and next weekend that we see more showers and thunderstorm chances increase as a strong cold front moves in. This cold front also will bring a blast of Fall air along with it where highs could only reach the 60s by next weekend and into the following week.

