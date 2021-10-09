Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Nice Weekend Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning! It is a foggy start for most across the Commonwealth with temps right around 60 degrees. Make sure you’re careful out on the roads early on.

Into the day temps will rise into the upper 70s and it will feel a tad muggier outside. A mix of sun and clouds into the day, but for the most part, we should all stay dry. There is a very slim shot early on for a shower. Tomorrow UK does take on LSU at Kroger field. The kickoff is at 7:30, and with mostly clear skies and temps in the upper 60s and low 70s, I know we can pull off the win. By Sunday, things look to completely dry out and temps get up to 80 degrees. this is well above where we should be for this time of year. Mostly sunny skies will prevail. Also, there is Keenland this weekend and the weather couldn’t be better!

Temps into the workweek stay warm around the upper 70s and low 80s. There is a chance for a weak cold front to move through Monday into Tuesday and that could increase rain chances a bit. Wednesday stays dry before a stronger front arrives into the second half of the week.

