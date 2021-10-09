Advertisement

Boyle Co. survives Lexington Catholic, 16-10

Rebels have won 8 straight in series
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Danville, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyle Co. held Lexington Catholic to 63 yards rushing on Friday, knocking off the Knights, 16-10.

Boyle Co. (6-1) won its eighth-straight in the series.

Avery Bodner rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown for the winners. Cole Lanter had six catches for 108 yards.

Jack Gohmann completed 13 of 24 passes for the Knights, for 218 yards.

Boyle Co. travels to Anderson Co. next Friday.

Lexington Catholic (5-2) is at Bourbon Co. next week.

