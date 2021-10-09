Boyle Co. survives Lexington Catholic, 16-10

Danville, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyle Co. held Lexington Catholic to 63 yards rushing on Friday, knocking off the Knights, 16-10.

Boyle Co. (6-1) won its eighth-straight in the series.

Avery Bodner rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown for the winners. Cole Lanter had six catches for 108 yards.

Jack Gohmann completed 13 of 24 passes for the Knights, for 218 yards.

Boyle Co. travels to Anderson Co. next Friday.

Lexington Catholic (5-2) is at Bourbon Co. next week.

