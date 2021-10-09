Floyd County deputies ask for prayers as one of their own battles COVID-19

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for prayers as one of their own fights to recover from COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, it said Deputy Oliver Little was transitioning from the sheriff’s department to the Pikeville Police Department before he became ill several weeks ago.

Deputy Little is fighting to recover and deputies are asking the community to lift him up in prayer.

You can see the post below:

