Great Crossing runs away with 51-12 win over Montgomery County
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Great Crossing scored on the opening kickoff of the second half against Montgomery County to set the tone on the Warhawks way to a 51-12 win.
Warhawks wide receiver Jacob Coulter returned the kickoff for the touchdown and also added a receiving touchdown in the win.
The Warhawks improve to 6-1 on the season and travel to Frederick Douglass next week. Montgomery County drops to 4-3 and will play at Scott County next week.
