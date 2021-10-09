Great Crossing runs away with 51-12 win over Montgomery County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Great Crossing scored on the opening kickoff of the second half against Montgomery County to set the tone on the Warhawks way to a 51-12 win.

Warhawks wide receiver Jacob Coulter returned the kickoff for the touchdown and also added a receiving touchdown in the win.

The Warhawks improve to 6-1 on the season and travel to Frederick Douglass next week. Montgomery County drops to 4-3 and will play at Scott County next week.

