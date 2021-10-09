Advertisement

Great Crossing runs away with 51-12 win over Montgomery County

Warhawks wide receiver Jacob Coulter returned the kickoff for the touchdown and also added a receiving touchdown in the win
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Great Crossing scored on the opening kickoff of the second half against Montgomery County to set the tone on the Warhawks way to a 51-12 win.

Warhawks wide receiver Jacob Coulter returned the kickoff for the touchdown and also added a receiving touchdown in the win.

The Warhawks improve to 6-1 on the season and travel to Frederick Douglass next week. Montgomery County drops to 4-3 and will play at Scott County next week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Friday morning on Long Lick Pike, between Lloyd Road and Glass Pike.
Woman dead, two children hurt after Scott County crash
Get ready to update your phone contacts or do a little more dialing when calling someone who’s...
Mandatory ten-digit dialing coming to area code 859 on Oct. 24
In our Commonwealth Of Kindness series, we are focusing on those random acts of kindness that...
Kentucky man donates car to man in need instead of selling it
Police say Winchester Mayor Ed Burtner and Clark County Judge-Executive Chris Pace have both...
Winchester, Clark County declare state of emergency after flash flooding
One Facebook comment told Donna Parker to check the suits she found for any initials or...
Kentucky woman who found military uniforms in dumpster asking for help to return them to family

Latest News

Frankfort is 5-2.
Frankfort blows past Eminence 53-14
Boyle Co. coach Justin Haddix looks on as his Rebels defeat Lexington Catholic on Friday, 16-10.
Boyle Co. survives Lexington Catholic, 16-10
kaden moorman
Franklin County’s Moorman commits to UK
All Blue Weather Preview
All Blue Weather Preview - LSU