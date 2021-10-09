Advertisement

Ky. high school football team honors service members killed in Afghanistan airport attack

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Before kicking off Friday night, the Bath County football team and community came together for a simple showing of patriotism. They honored the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in an attack on the Kabul airport in Afghanistan in August.

Thirteen players carried a flag through the stands as each name was read, followed by a moment of silence.

“I don’t watch the news often, but I watched the news then and we knew that we wanted to do something to recognize those men and women that fell over there,” said Coach Chris Lane.

It was a personal moment for Lane who served in the Marines.

“I picked these guys that are carrying the flags and, basically I told them, ‘You’re carrying a flag to honor a guy that fell so you could play football.’”

It was a somber moment for fans and veterans in the stands who came together as Americans to remember 13 souls who never came home.

“There’s nothing like growing up in a small town in America,” Lane said. “I did tours in Iraq and seen the worst in people, and right here is the best in people.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Friday morning on Long Lick Pike, between Lloyd Road and Glass Pike.
Woman dead, two children hurt after Scott County crash
Get ready to update your phone contacts or do a little more dialing when calling someone who’s...
Mandatory ten-digit dialing coming to area code 859 on Oct. 24
In our Commonwealth Of Kindness series, we are focusing on those random acts of kindness that...
Kentucky man donates car to man in need instead of selling it
Police say Winchester Mayor Ed Burtner and Clark County Judge-Executive Chris Pace have both...
Winchester, Clark County declare state of emergency after flash flooding
One Facebook comment told Donna Parker to check the suits she found for any initials or...
Kentucky woman who found military uniforms in dumpster asking for help to return them to family

Latest News

Frankfort is 5-2.
Frankfort blows past Eminence 53-14
Boyle Co. coach Justin Haddix looks on as his Rebels defeat Lexington Catholic on Friday, 16-10.
Boyle Co. survives Lexington Catholic, 16-10
U.S. Army Pfc. Berton J. McQueen, 20, of McKee, Kentucky, was killed during World War II.
Fallen Kentucky WWII soldier’s remains returned to home state
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,145 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths