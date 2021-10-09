Letcher County Mountain Crawlers host ATV charity ride for 13-year-old cancer patient

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The organizers behind Letcher County Mountain Crawlers host ATV charity rides for organizations or people in need, but several months ago, they never expected to host an event for one of their own.

In August, 13-year-old Camden Cook was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a rare and aggressive form of cancer that affects the blood. After his diagnosis, Camden’s paternal grandmother, Tammy Williams, who is also one of the organizers behind Letcher County Mountain Crawlers, knew what she had to do.

”The day we found out about Cam, I told my husband, I said, ‘we have to do this ride,’” said Williams.

With Camden’s mother staying with him in the hospital, Tammy and her husband put together the “Riding for my Hero” ATV charity ride, aiming to show community support for Camden and to help fundraise for medical expenses.

Williams and her friends went to as many businesses as they could, from Letcher County to Norton, Virginia, asking for donations to make the event happen. Countless businesses came through and provided food, drinks, tee shirts, and even advertising for the ride.

”I’m honored because my son had brain cancer when he was two, so I had a lot of support from people in the same way so I was just honored to help them back,” said Scott Huff, Whitesburg Food City Store Manager and event donor. “I feel like it’s what people should do and seeing things like this, it’s what we’re all supposed to do, is help each other out.”

Offering door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, and a fun event for everyone take part in, the ride had a large turnout:

”All my family and friends and all these people here today showing up for my grand-baby is, it’s amazing and it’s really touched my heart,” said Williams.

Camden’s family was overwhelmed by the love and support the community has shown them:

”It’s a tear jerker, you know, people coming out,” said Jonathan Cook, Camden’s father.” You really see how much your small community has your back here, and this place right here, Eastern Kentucky and Letcher County, this is the place that’s all about family, and when something happens, everybody sticks together here.”

