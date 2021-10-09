Advertisement

SEC Nation broadcasts from Lexington ahead of LSU showdown

“Big Blue Nation shows up no matter what,” Rutledge says. “I think the hospitality here is one...
“Big Blue Nation shows up no matter what,” Rutledge says. “I think the hospitality here is one of my favorite things about this place."(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Time is ticking before the sold-out showdown between Kentucky and LSU at Kroger Field. The last time UK beat the tigers was back in 2007.

SEC Nation in Lexington is shining bright lights upon Big Blue Nation.

“It’s a great atmosphere and the Big Blue Nation is up to the challenge of being the best fanbase in the country,” one Kentucky fan says.

Even some Tigers fans agree.

“The fans are pretty nice compared to some,” an LSU fan said. “Some of the other SEC environments are pretty hostile.”

The ESPN show’s hosted by fan favorites including Laura Rutledge, who sings BBN’s praises.

“Big Blue Nation shows up no matter what,” Rutledge said. “I think the hospitality here is one of my favorite things about this place and no matter where you go, you are welcome with open arms by this fanbase.”

This week, fans are amped after last Saturday’s win against Florida. Now, some are calling UK a football school.

“The more that we have environments like this, and the younger generation sees it, the more they’ll get into football,” a UK fan said. “I think you’ll see the younger generation be more of a football state than a basketball state.”

As for Saturday’s big LSU game, Kentucky fans feel momentum is on their side.

“I think we’re going to take the win,” one fan said. “We’re gonna beat LSU, and then we’re going to beat Georgia next week.”

The big game kicks off at 7:30 pm. You can catch it on the SEC Network.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Friday morning on Long Lick Pike, between Lloyd Road and Glass Pike.
Woman dead, two children hurt after Scott County crash
Get ready to update your phone contacts or do a little more dialing when calling someone who’s...
Mandatory ten-digit dialing coming to area code 859 on Oct. 24
Police say Winchester Mayor Ed Burtner and Clark County Judge-Executive Chris Pace have both...
Winchester, Clark County declare state of emergency after flash flooding
One Facebook comment told Donna Parker to check the suits she found for any initials or...
Ky. priest paying for Lexington woman to return military uniforms found in dumpster to family
An RV resort coming to Midway is becoming a hot topic of conversation. The project, called the...
Neighbors concerned about proposed Central Ky. RV park

Latest News

Four years ago, the Moore Family’s life was changed forever. Not only was their wife Amy...
Winchester family holds second annual walk for spina bifida awareness
Weekend Outlook
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Nice Weekend Ahead
Frankfort is 5-2.
Frankfort blows past Eminence 53-14
Boyle Co. coach Justin Haddix looks on as his Rebels defeat Lexington Catholic on Friday, 16-10.
Boyle Co. survives Lexington Catholic, 16-10