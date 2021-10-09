SEC Nation broadcasts from Lexington ahead of LSU showdown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Time is ticking before the sold-out showdown between Kentucky and LSU at Kroger Field. The last time UK beat the tigers was back in 2007.

SEC Nation in Lexington is shining bright lights upon Big Blue Nation.

“It’s a great atmosphere and the Big Blue Nation is up to the challenge of being the best fanbase in the country,” one Kentucky fan says.

Even some Tigers fans agree.

“The fans are pretty nice compared to some,” an LSU fan said. “Some of the other SEC environments are pretty hostile.”

The ESPN show’s hosted by fan favorites including Laura Rutledge, who sings BBN’s praises.

“Big Blue Nation shows up no matter what,” Rutledge said. “I think the hospitality here is one of my favorite things about this place and no matter where you go, you are welcome with open arms by this fanbase.”

This week, fans are amped after last Saturday’s win against Florida. Now, some are calling UK a football school.

“The more that we have environments like this, and the younger generation sees it, the more they’ll get into football,” a UK fan said. “I think you’ll see the younger generation be more of a football state than a basketball state.”

As for Saturday’s big LSU game, Kentucky fans feel momentum is on their side.

“I think we’re going to take the win,” one fan said. “We’re gonna beat LSU, and then we’re going to beat Georgia next week.”

The big game kicks off at 7:30 pm. You can catch it on the SEC Network.

