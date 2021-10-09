Advertisement

Winchester family holds second annual walk for spina bifida awareness

Four years ago, the Moore Family’s life was changed forever. Not only was their wife Amy pregnant, but they found out her son was diagnosed with spina bifida.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four years ago, the Moore family’s life was changed forever.

Not only was their wife Amie pregnant, but they found out her son was diagnosed with spina bifida. On Saturday, October 9, family and friends held their second annual Walk N Roll for spina bifida awareness.

“No parent wants to hear that something is wrong with their child. You know, as parents, we continue to have hard days. But you know we cried, we prayed. I’ll never forget that day walking out of UK,” said Amie and Stephen Moore.

Their son, Lincoln Moore, was born with spina bifida, a birth defect that occurs when the spine doesn’t form correctly.

“It affects various functions of after birth, like walking. With him, he has a shunt due to hydrocephalus, epilepsy,” said Stephen Moore.

Not one person with spina bifida is the same. Those who have it experience it differently, and they call it the snowflake effect.

The family says they couldn’t do it without support from the community.

“It’s overwhelming in a good way just the support that we’ve received over the last couple of months the donations from the auction items. I can’t tell you in words what it means,” said Amie Moore.

The Moore family is just so grateful for how far their son has come.

“It’s not easy on Lincoln, if we would have known you know back then what he’s capable of today, you know because the doctors said he’ll never be able to walk, crawl, talk, and he’s a little shy today, but if we were at home he’d walk for you,” Amie said.

The family will donate all proceeds from the walk and silent auction to spina bifida awareness, hoping that they can continue to grow the walk next year for Lincoln.

