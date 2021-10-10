Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Big changes ahead later this week

While a weak front moves through late Monday night, we'll stay on the dry side until a strong...
While a weak front moves through late Monday night, we'll stay on the dry side until a strong cold front moves in Saturday(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While temperatures remain above average most of the week, that all changes by the end of the week and next weekend as fall air moves in.

Make sure to enjoy a beautiful evening ahead here in the Commonwealth as temperatures stay on the mild side and the weather stays dry. We’ll see temperatures slowly cool through the 70s for this evening and most of tonight before the 60s show up overnight. Skies will remain mostly clear with a light to moderate breeze at times.

By Monday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the lower-60s and upper-50s. It will be another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies to start, and then clouds will slowly increase throughout the day. Highs by the afternoon and evening hours are expected to reach the upper-70s and lower-80s, which will be above average. A weak front will sweep through as we head into Monday night, providing only isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm chances around central and south-central Kentucky. As this front moves more to the east through the overnight, rain chances will dwindle.

After the front, mostly dry conditions will return for most of Tuesday and last through the first half of Thursday. Temperatures will drop slightly into the mid-70s on Tuesday but then rebound above average through Friday. As we head into late Thursday and through the end of the week, another system will move into our region. At first, this system will only provide scattered chances Thursday and Friday. However, a cold front will sweep through by Saturday, providing more widespread storm chances and a big blast of fall air. Highs by next weekend will only top out in the 60s with overnight lows in the 50s and the 40s, which looks to last into next week.

