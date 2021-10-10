Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Another nice day before big changes

Sundays Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning y’all! It is a lovely day in Kentucky after the big UK win. Big blue skies will be present into the day with lots of sunshine. Temps will start off mild in the 60s and gradually increase to about 80 degrees later on. This summer-like feel does look to continue on into the week, but fall fans don’t worry! Temps will take a big hit later into the week.

As we get into the work week we start off mostly dry. Temps will run from the low 60s to about 80 degrees once again. We keep slightly above average temperatures going through much of next week, with highs staying around the upper-70s and lower-80s. A slight rain chance will move in during the early morning hours on late Monday and early Tuesday; however, that rain is looking scattered at best and won’t last all day. It won’t be until Thursday and next weekend that we see more showers and thunderstorm chances increase as a strong cold front moves in. This cold front also will bring a blast of Fall air along with it where highs could only reach the 60s by next weekend and into the following week.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better week:)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Byrd
4 inmates overdose after woman smuggles potent drugs into NKY jail: Court docs
Get ready to update your phone contacts or do a little more dialing when calling someone who’s...
Mandatory ten-digit dialing coming to area code 859 on Oct. 24
One Facebook comment told Donna Parker to check the suits she found for any initials or...
Ky. priest paying for Lexington woman to return military uniforms found in dumpster to family
The crash happened Friday morning on Long Lick Pike, between Lloyd Road and Glass Pike.
Woman dead, two children hurt after Scott County crash
“Big Blue Nation shows up no matter what,” Rutledge says. “I think the hospitality here is one...
SEC Nation broadcasts from Lexington ahead of LSU showdown

Latest News

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
(Pixabay)
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | A dry stretch returns before big changes
Weekend Outlook
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Nice Weekend Ahead
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Better weather blows in for the weekend