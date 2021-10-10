Ally Blake’s Forecast | Another nice day before big changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning y’all! It is a lovely day in Kentucky after the big UK win. Big blue skies will be present into the day with lots of sunshine. Temps will start off mild in the 60s and gradually increase to about 80 degrees later on. This summer-like feel does look to continue on into the week, but fall fans don’t worry! Temps will take a big hit later into the week.

As we get into the work week we start off mostly dry. Temps will run from the low 60s to about 80 degrees once again. We keep slightly above average temperatures going through much of next week, with highs staying around the upper-70s and lower-80s. A slight rain chance will move in during the early morning hours on late Monday and early Tuesday; however, that rain is looking scattered at best and won’t last all day. It won’t be until Thursday and next weekend that we see more showers and thunderstorm chances increase as a strong cold front moves in. This cold front also will bring a blast of Fall air along with it where highs could only reach the 60s by next weekend and into the following week.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better week:)

