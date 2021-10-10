Advertisement

Crosby hits 49-yarder after three misses, Packers top Bengals

Evan McPherson also missed shots that could have won the game with 26 seconds left in regulation and again in overtime.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates after a winning field goal during overtime...
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates after a winning field goal during overtime in an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The Packers defeated the Bengals 25-22 in overtime. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Mason Crosby hit a 49-yard field goal in overtime after missing three straight attempts as the Green Bay Packers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 25-22.

The typically reliable Crosby missed potential winners with 2:12 and then 3 seconds left in regulation and missed another attempt in overtime before finally winning it.

Heading into the game he was 44 of 46 on field goal attempts since the start of the 2019 season.

The Bengals’ Evan McPherson also missed shots that could have won the game with 26 seconds left in regulation and again in overtime.

