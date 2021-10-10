Advertisement

Fauci says it’s fine to trick-or-treat this year

FILE - This image released by National Geographic shows Dr. Anthony Fauci at the NIH in...
FILE - This image released by National Geographic shows Dr. Anthony Fauci at the NIH in Bethesda, Md., during the filming of the documentary "Fauci."(Visko Hatfield/National Geographic via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) – The government’s top infectious diseases expert says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. decline, especially for those who are vaccinated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that it’s an important time of year for children, so “go out there” and “enjoy it.”

He added that people wanting to enjoy Halloween on Oct. 31 should consider getting the shots for that “extra degree of protection” if they are not yet vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccines so far have been approved for people 12 years and older. The Food and Drug Administration plans a meeting in late October to consider Pfizer’s request for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Nationwide, there are about 95,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. Fauci called the downward trend “good news” but cautioned against declaring a premature victory since cases have bounced back in the past.

He said he’d like to see cases drop to less than 10,000 a day before dropping COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, such as shedding masks indoors in public places.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Byrd
4 inmates overdose after woman smuggles potent drugs into NKY jail: Court docs
Get ready to update your phone contacts or do a little more dialing when calling someone who’s...
Mandatory ten-digit dialing coming to area code 859 on Oct. 24
One Facebook comment told Donna Parker to check the suits she found for any initials or...
Ky. priest paying for Lexington woman to return military uniforms found in dumpster to family
The crash happened Friday morning on Long Lick Pike, between Lloyd Road and Glass Pike.
Woman dead, two children hurt after Scott County crash
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the team's...
No. 16 Kentucky hammers LSU to stay perfect at 6-0

Latest News

One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar
After Sunday, the next clinic at Centro de San Juan Diego will be on October 31st.
Vaccination clinics continue at Centro de San Juan Diego in Lexington
Elizabeth’s Village helps women and children in Scott County who are experiencing homelessness,...
‘I think it’s so important to be loud about the issues in Scott County:’ nonprofit hosting domestic violence awareness week
FILE - Allen West, a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas, announced...
Allen West, Texas GOP gubernatorial hopeful, hospitalized with COVID-19