Fire officials investigating early morning fire on UK’s campus

The fire happened on Leader Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
The fire happened on Leader Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fire officials are investigating an early morning fire that happened on the University of Kentucky’s campus.

The fire happened on Leader Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said the building is an outdoor classroom on UK’s campus and has significant structural damage.

The fire was put out and no injuries have been reported.

Officials don’t know the cause of the fire.

