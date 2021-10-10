Advertisement

‘I think it’s so important to be loud about the issues in Scott County:’ nonprofit hosting domestic violence awareness week

Elizabeth’s Village helps women and children in Scott County who are experiencing homelessness,...
Elizabeth’s Village helps women and children in Scott County who are experiencing homelessness, poverty and domestic violence.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and several local organizations are getting the community involved.

Elizabeth’s Village helps women and children in Scott County who are experiencing homelessness, poverty and domestic violence.

Sunday marks the start of their “Stop the Silence, Stop the Violence Week.” Events include a survivor walk, trauma-informed yoga session, and ‘In Her Shoes’ training for businesses.

“In Her Shoes is a domestic violence simulation, so you kind of take on the identity of a survivor and you go through their story, and you run into barriers, and you have to decide whether or not it’s safe to leave or to go and you experience people not being helpful,” Elizabeth’s Village program developer Emily Metcalfe said.

In this growing county, Metcalfe and her coworkers work to grow awareness.

“A lot of the homelessness here in Scott County is caused by domestic violence and the lack of resources here in our community and so we wanted to step into that void, meet that need,” executive director Kandice Whitehouse said.

Whitehouse and Metcalfe said the week of education is meant to answer questions that are often asked. Whitehouse said a lot of people ask, “why doesn’t she just leave?”

“They didn’t always feel safe, they didn’t always feel supported or seen. To just know that they have that confidence and that encouragement is why we do what we do,” Metcalfe said.

These seven days are dedicated to those who need help.

“We want to try to also prevent violence in our community, not just react to it,” Whitehouse.

It taked a village to do it.

Elizabeth’s Village has a transitional home, a domestic violence victims advocacy program, and a homelessness prevention outreach program.

To book an appointment for services, click here.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Byrd
4 inmates overdose after woman smuggles potent drugs into NKY jail: Court docs
Get ready to update your phone contacts or do a little more dialing when calling someone who’s...
Mandatory ten-digit dialing coming to area code 859 on Oct. 24
One Facebook comment told Donna Parker to check the suits she found for any initials or...
Ky. priest paying for Lexington woman to return military uniforms found in dumpster to family
The crash happened Friday morning on Long Lick Pike, between Lloyd Road and Glass Pike.
Woman dead, two children hurt after Scott County crash
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the team's...
No. 16 Kentucky hammers LSU to stay perfect at 6-0

Latest News

After Sunday, the next clinic at Centro de San Juan Diego will be on October 31st.
Vaccination clinics continue at Centro de San Juan Diego in Lexington
RS Guitarworks was one of the businesses that were inundated with over 3 feet of water. Now the...
Winchester guitar shop needs help after devastating floods
The fire happened on Leader Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
Fire officials investigating early morning fire on UK’s campus
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky