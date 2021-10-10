Advertisement

Kentucky climbs five spots to No. 11 in AP Top 25

The Wildcats (6-0) travel to Athens October 16 to visit No. 1 Georgia (6-0).
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an...
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - After beating LSU to improve to 6-0 for the first time since 1950, Kentucky jumps five spots in the AP Top 25 to No. 11.

The Wildcats (6-0) travel to Athens October 16 to visit No. 1 Georgia (6-0) with first place in the SEC East up for grabs. Kickoff is set for 3:30 on WKYT.

Georgia is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll by a unanimous vote, taking the top spot in the regular season for the first time since November 1982. The Bulldogs rise from No. 2 comes a day after preseason No. 1 Alabama was upset at Texas A&M.

The defending national champion Crimson Tide slipped four spots to No. 5 after its first loss of the season.

Iowa is up to No. 2, leading five Big Ten teams ranked in the top 10, a first for that conference.

