Kentucky climbs five spots to No. 11 in AP Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - After beating LSU to improve to 6-0 for the first time since 1950, Kentucky jumps five spots in the AP Top 25 to No. 11.

The Wildcats (6-0) travel to Athens October 16 to visit No. 1 Georgia (6-0) with first place in the SEC East up for grabs. Kickoff is set for 3:30 on WKYT.

Georgia is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll by a unanimous vote, taking the top spot in the regular season for the first time since November 1982. The Bulldogs rise from No. 2 comes a day after preseason No. 1 Alabama was upset at Texas A&M.

The defending national champion Crimson Tide slipped four spots to No. 5 after its first loss of the season.

Iowa is up to No. 2, leading five Big Ten teams ranked in the top 10, a first for that conference.

