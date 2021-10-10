Advertisement

Kentucky fans celebrate win over LSU

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Kentucky fans returned to State Street for a second weekend of celebrations.

According to Lexington city officials, roughly 500 fans packed onto State Street to celebrate Kentucky’s 42-21 win over LSU. It’s the first time in more than 70 years the Wildcats have started a season 6-0.

Police made one arrest during the celebrations. That person was taken into custody for disorderly conduct.

Crowds started clearing out after midnight and city crews dispatched street sweepers to clean up State Street. Police had also closed down Crescent Street and Elizabeth Street along with University Avenue during the celebrations.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Byrd
4 inmates overdose after woman smuggles potent drugs into NKY jail: Court docs
Get ready to update your phone contacts or do a little more dialing when calling someone who’s...
Mandatory ten-digit dialing coming to area code 859 on Oct. 24
One Facebook comment told Donna Parker to check the suits she found for any initials or...
Ky. priest paying for Lexington woman to return military uniforms found in dumpster to family
The crash happened Friday morning on Long Lick Pike, between Lloyd Road and Glass Pike.
Woman dead, two children hurt after Scott County crash
“Big Blue Nation shows up no matter what,” Rutledge says. “I think the hospitality here is one...
SEC Nation broadcasts from Lexington ahead of LSU showdown

Latest News

EKU improves to 4-2.
McKinney leads Eastern Kentucky past Abilene Christian 30-15
Richmond holds first Millstone Festival downtown.
Richmond hosts first Millstone Festival; big boost to small businesses
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the team's...
No. 16 Kentucky hammers LSU to stay perfect at 6-0
The Bluegrass Experience Resort is a project that spans dozens of acres in Woodford County.
Midway RV resort project seeks approval from developers, denial from concerned citizens