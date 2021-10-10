Kentucky fans celebrate win over LSU
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Kentucky fans returned to State Street for a second weekend of celebrations.
According to Lexington city officials, roughly 500 fans packed onto State Street to celebrate Kentucky’s 42-21 win over LSU. It’s the first time in more than 70 years the Wildcats have started a season 6-0.
Police made one arrest during the celebrations. That person was taken into custody for disorderly conduct.
Crowds started clearing out after midnight and city crews dispatched street sweepers to clean up State Street. Police had also closed down Crescent Street and Elizabeth Street along with University Avenue during the celebrations.
