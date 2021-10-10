Advertisement

McKinney leads Eastern Kentucky past Abilene Christian 30-15

Parker McKinney passed for 202 yards and ran for another 98 yards.
EKU improves to 4-2.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Parker McKinney passed for 202 yards and ran for another 98 to lead Eastern Kentucky to a 30-15 victory over Abilene Christian.

McKinney accounted for all three EKU touchdowns, throwing for two and running for the other. Patrick Nations added three field goals.

McKinney opened the scoring with a 5-yard TD run in the first quarter and added second-quarter TD passes to Dakota Allen and Jayden Higgins as the Colonels took a 27-7 halftime lead.

Tyrese White and Stone Earle had short touchdown runs for the Wildcats.

