No. 16 Kentucky hammers LSU to stay perfect at 6-0

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 16 Kentucky hammered LSU Saturday night 42-21 to improve to 6-0 for the first time since 1950.

The Wildcats rushed for 329 yards in the win. Chris Rodriguez finished with 147 yards and a touchdown.

Penn State transfer Will Levis finished with five total touchdowns. He threw three strikes to Chris Rodriguez, Wan’Dale Robinson and JuTahn McClain and he rushed for two touchdowns as well.

The Wildcats led 14-0 at halftime and opened up a 28-7 lead in the third quarter.

No. 16 Kentucky (6-0) visits No. 2 Georgia (6-0) in a battle for first place in the SEC East on October 16. Kickoff is set for 3:30 on WKYT.

