Pappas, Aguero propel Morehead State past Presbyterian 38-30

Mark Pappas passed for 313 yards and two touchdowns.
Morehead State is 3-2.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) - Mark Pappas passed for 313 yards and two touchdowns and Isaiah Aguero ran for 113 yards and two scores to propel Morehead State to a 38-30 victory over Presbyterian in Pioneer Football League action.

Morehead State (3-2, 2-0) jumped out to a 17-0 first-quarter lead on Andrew Foster’s 33-yard field goal and 1-yard TD runs by Earl Stoudemire and Aguero.

After Presbyterian (2-3, 0-2) scored on Ren Hefley’s 20-yard TD toss to Jalen Jones, Pappas answered with an 11-yard scoring strike to Jalen Jones and the Eagles took a 24-6 lead into halftime.

Hefley, a University of Michigan transfer, set PFL and Blue Hose records with 50 completions in 80 attempts.

