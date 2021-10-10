Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year!
This year’s spooky holiday falls on a weekend, Sunday, Oct. 31, but events in different cities/counties can vary.
We’ve started to compile a list of Trick-or-Treat times in central and eastern Kentucky. The information will be updated as we find out more dates and times.
- Lexington/Fayette County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Scott County/Georgetown: TBD
- Clark County/Winchester: TBD
- Jessamine County/Nicholasville: TBD
- Woodford County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Madison County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Franklin County/Frankfort: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Anderson County/Lawrenceburg: Trick or Treat at the Park - October 30 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Laurel County/London: October 30 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Montgomery County: October 30 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Fleming County/Flemingsburg: October 28 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Rowan County/Morehead: October 30 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Bath County/Owingsville: October 30 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pulaski County: October 30 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Casey County: TBD
- Powell County/Stanton: October 30 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Rockcastle County/Mt. Vernon/Brodhead:
- Jackson County: Turner’s Pumpkin Farm - October 30 - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Morgan County/West Liberty: October 29 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wolfe County: October 30 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Magoffin County/Salyersville: TBD
- Knott County: October 30 - 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Perry County: October 30 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Whitley County:
- City of Corbin
- Trick or Treat on Main: October 29 - 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- Residential: October 30 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Williamsburg
- October 30 - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- City of Corbin
- Boyle County/Danville: October 31 - 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Breathitt County: October 30 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lee/Beattyville: Trick or Treat on Main - October 30 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
