Two hospitalized after Lexington shooting
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were taken to the hospital on Sunday after being shot in Lexington.
According to police, a woman and a male teen were shot on Endon Drive around 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.
Police said the woman had critical injuries.
Police found someone hiding in an SUV near the scene of the shooting. They told WKYT she was a juvenile witness and couldn’t comment further.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information comes to light.
