Two hospitalized after Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were taken to the hospital on Sunday after being shot in Lexington.

According to police, a woman and a male teen were shot on Endon Drive around 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.

Police said the woman had critical injuries.

Police found someone hiding in an SUV near the scene of the shooting. They told WKYT she was a juvenile witness and couldn’t comment further.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information comes to light.

