UK’s next opponent No. 2 Georgia romps No. 18 Auburn 34-10

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Stetson Bennett passed for 231 yards and two touchdowns and led No. 2 Georgia past No. 18 Auburn for the second straight year in a 34-10 victory Saturday.

The nation’s top defense gave up only its second touchdown of the year for the Bulldogs, who were still without injured starting quarterback JT Daniels.

None of that kept Georgia from another comfortable SEC win and a fifth straight in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

Bennett made his first college start in a Top 10 matchup with Auburn last season.

