Advertisement

Vaccination clinics continue at Centro de San Juan Diego in Lexington

After Sunday, the next clinic at Centro de San Juan Diego will be on October 31st.
After Sunday, the next clinic at Centro de San Juan Diego will be on October 31st.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunday morning, Centro de San Juan Diego held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic with a targeted approach.

It focused on the Hispanic community, ensuring they have equal opportunities to get the shot. According to volunteers, the timing of these clinics on Sunday mornings is key.

“A majority of people don’t work on Sundays, and they just have free time,” volunteer Abraham Martinez Bartolo said.

Martinez Bartolo said there’s a big need for a clinic like this one.

“A good percentage of them don’t have any documents or are here as immigrants, and they have this sort of fear that if they go to a normal doctor’s clinic or hospital and ask for the vaccine, that they’re going to ask them for documents they don’t have,” Martinez Bartolo said.

Anyone with proof of identification can get the shot. No appointment is required. Martinez Bartolo said the number of doses given varies. Some weeks there’ve been over 200 people, other times only 60.

They’ll get the Pfizer vaccine, and people getting their first dose will come back in three weeks.

For Martinez Bartolo, spending his Sunday helping out feels personal.

“I’ve seen how hard my people have worked,” Martinez Bartolo said. “I feel like I have to play my part helping them any way I can.”

The next clinic at Centro de San Juan Diego will be on October 31.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Byrd
4 inmates overdose after woman smuggles potent drugs into NKY jail: Court docs
Get ready to update your phone contacts or do a little more dialing when calling someone who’s...
Mandatory ten-digit dialing coming to area code 859 on Oct. 24
One Facebook comment told Donna Parker to check the suits she found for any initials or...
Ky. priest paying for Lexington woman to return military uniforms found in dumpster to family
The crash happened Friday morning on Long Lick Pike, between Lloyd Road and Glass Pike.
Woman dead, two children hurt after Scott County crash
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the team's...
No. 16 Kentucky hammers LSU to stay perfect at 6-0

Latest News

Elizabeth’s Village helps women and children in Scott County who are experiencing homelessness,...
‘I think it’s so important to be loud about the issues in Scott County:’ nonprofit hosting domestic violence awareness week
RS Guitarworks was one of the businesses that were inundated with over 3 feet of water. Now the...
Winchester guitar shop needs help after devastating floods
The fire happened on Leader Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
Fire officials investigating early morning fire on UK’s campus
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky