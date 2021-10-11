Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Watching a Fall blast moving in later this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -While temperatures will remain warmer over the next few days, a strong cold front will push in later this week, providing another blast of fall air.

Temperatures will stay on the mild side for your evening and night ahead, slowly falling through the 70s. Eventually, the 60s will show up by late tonight and into the overnight hours. While we will still be on the drier side through this evening, clouds will increase from the west for tonight as a weaker cold front approaches. This front will provide very isolated rain and thunderstorm chances across parts of central and southcentral Kentucky overnight.

By Tuesday, temperatures will begin the morning in the mid to upper-60s. Any isolated chance of rain in the morning will quickly clear, and clouds will clear throughout the day as well, leading to a sunnier afternoon and evening. Highs Tuesday are expected to only reach around the mid-70s, and these temperatures will be much closer to our average for this time of year.

Temperatures will rebound for Thursday through Friday, with highs reaching into the upper-70s and lower-80s. We’ll keep mostly dry conditions in the forecast through most of Thursday, but some scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will increase in the evening and last through Friday. However, by late Friday and into Saturday, those storm chances will increase across our region as a stronger cold front pushes through. This front will also provide a big-time cool down with highs only topping out in the 60s this weekend and into next week.

