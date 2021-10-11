Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Watching a Fall blast moving in later this week

After temperatures have been above average the past few days, a blast of Fall air is moving in...
After temperatures have been above average the past few days, a blast of Fall air is moving in later this week(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -While temperatures will remain warmer over the next few days, a strong cold front will push in later this week, providing another blast of fall air.

Temperatures will stay on the mild side for your evening and night ahead, slowly falling through the 70s. Eventually, the 60s will show up by late tonight and into the overnight hours. While we will still be on the drier side through this evening, clouds will increase from the west for tonight as a weaker cold front approaches. This front will provide very isolated rain and thunderstorm chances across parts of central and southcentral Kentucky overnight.

By Tuesday, temperatures will begin the morning in the mid to upper-60s. Any isolated chance of rain in the morning will quickly clear, and clouds will clear throughout the day as well, leading to a sunnier afternoon and evening. Highs Tuesday are expected to only reach around the mid-70s, and these temperatures will be much closer to our average for this time of year.

Temperatures will rebound for Thursday through Friday, with highs reaching into the upper-70s and lower-80s. We’ll keep mostly dry conditions in the forecast through most of Thursday, but some scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will increase in the evening and last through Friday. However, by late Friday and into Saturday, those storm chances will increase across our region as a stronger cold front pushes through. This front will also provide a big-time cool down with highs only topping out in the 60s this weekend and into next week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Lexington shooting on Endon Drive
Two hospitalized after Lexington shooting
The fire happened on Leader Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
Fire officials investigating early morning fire on UK’s campus
Kentucky fans take pictures with Lexington firefighters during celebrations on State Street
Kentucky fans celebrate win over LSU
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the team's...
No. 16 Kentucky hammers LSU to stay perfect at 6-0

Latest News

Rain will increase later this week
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Watching a late week cold front
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
While a weak front moves through late Monday night, we'll stay on the dry side until a strong...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Big changes ahead later this week
Sunday's Forecast Breakdown
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Another nice day before big changes