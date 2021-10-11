Advertisement

Body found in search for missing woman in California desert

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said human remains were found in the search for...
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said human remains were found in the search for Lauren Cho, who went missing in June.(Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Searchers in Southern California have found a body in the Yucca Valley desert, months after Lauren Cho disappeared in the area.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says the human remains were found in rugged terrain.

Now the coroner’s office is working to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

The sheriff’s office had searched by air and on foot for Cho.

She walked away from a rental house on June 28.

Her case is one of many involving people of color that don’t get much public attention, raising complaints of a phenomenon known as “missing white woman syndrome.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
The fire happened on Leader Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
Fire officials investigating early morning fire on UK’s campus
Lexington shooting on Endon Drive
Two hospitalized after Lexington shooting
Kentucky fans take pictures with Lexington firefighters during celebrations on State Street
Kentucky fans celebrate win over LSU
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the team's...
No. 16 Kentucky hammers LSU to stay perfect at 6-0

Latest News

Owner Wes Cartwright says all he could do was watch Thursday night as water rushed into the...
Downtown Winchester business struggling to recover after flooding
Storm-related damage is seen at a school in Coweta, Oklahoma, on Sunday night.
Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US
A bar in St. Paul, Minn., became the site of violence early Sunday morning.
Victim in Minn. bar mass shooting identified as St. Paul woman, 27
Rain will increase later this week
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Watching a late week cold front
A bar in St. Paul, Minn., became the site of violence early Sunday morning.
Investigation into deadly bar shooting continues