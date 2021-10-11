Carved pumpkins needed for Lexington’s Jack-O-Lantern Trail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Jack-O-Lantern Trail in Lexington will illuminate McConnell Springs Park for four spellbinding nights Oct. 27 – 30.

Lexington Parks & Recreation is asking residents to donate carved pumpkins to make the event possible. People can donate a single pumpkin or groups can plan a special concept pumpkin grouping or sculpture.

“With the community’s help we were able to create a new Halloween experience last year that allowed people to remain safely apart, while building something together. Parks & Recreation received nearly 700 carved pumpkins from our community members in 2020 and we hope to get even more this year,” said Mayor Linda Gorton. “In addition to enjoying the outdoors, people had a great time trying to find their pumpkin on the trail, as well experiencing all the creative talent the community had to offer. We need enough carved pumpkins to make it all the way around the half-mile trail at McConnell Springs!”

Pumpkin donors will receive a poster by Cricket Press commemorating the event, in addition to a voucher to attend for free.

Donate a jack-o-lantern by submitting a Pumpkin Pledge at lexingtonky.gov/jack-o-lantern-trail.

Pumpkins need to be carved and dropped off at McConnell Springs Oct. 23 – 26.

The public night hikes will take place Oct. 27 – 30 from 6:30 – 10 p.m. Admission is $5 per person (children 12 and under free) or “pay what you can.” The pumpkin trail is also beautiful during the day and free at that time. All proceeds from the event benefit McConnell Springs.

In addition to marveling at the glow of the pumpkins, the trail will include campfires and s’mores, live owls from Critters in the Classroom, and tasty fall food and beverages.

Visit lexingtonky.gov/halloween for a complete list of the city’s Halloween festivities.

